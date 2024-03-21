LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP) Insider Acquires £19,200 in Stock

LondonMetric Property Plc (LON:LMP – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £19,200 ($24,443.03).

Shares of LMP stock opened at GBX 193.30 ($2.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.47. LondonMetric Property Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 152.30 ($1.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 204.60 ($2.60). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 188.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.08. The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,017.37, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,263.16%.

Several analysts have weighed in on LMP shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded LondonMetric Property to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 176 ($2.24) to GBX 229 ($2.92) in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a grocery-led long income portfolio, with 17 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

