Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Purchases £1,722,000 in Stock

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Free Report) insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25).

VOD opened at GBX 67.28 ($0.86) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. The company has a market cap of £18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.80 ($1.27).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

