Insider Buying: Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Insider Purchases £1,722,000 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2024

Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VODGet Free Report) insider Luka Mucic purchased 2,460,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £1,722,000 ($2,192,234.25).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD opened at GBX 67.28 ($0.86) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 67.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 71.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.39. The company has a market cap of £18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.25, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.48. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 62.71 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 97.05 ($1.24).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 68 ($0.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 92 ($1.17) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 99.80 ($1.27).

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.