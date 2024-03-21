Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Athersys has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.09. The stock has a market cap of $333,282.60, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90.

Institutional Trading of Athersys

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Athersys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 604.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Athersys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Athersys during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athersys by 438.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151,494 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

