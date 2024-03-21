Maxim Group Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Maxim Group reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agile Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Agile Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ:AGRX opened at $0.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

