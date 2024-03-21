Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Acorda Therapeutics stock opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. Acorda Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acorda Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 868,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in adults with multiple sclerosis; and Inbrija, an inhaled levodopa for intermittent treatment of OFF periods in people with Parkinson's disease treated with a carbidopa/levodopa regimen.

Featured Articles

