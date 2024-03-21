Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT opened at $2.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.02. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 67.42%. The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allot Communications will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

