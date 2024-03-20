Vest Financial LLC Acquires 65,072 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 262,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,072 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.5% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $39,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after buying an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,058,235,000. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 15,457.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 5,378,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343,782 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 570.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $504,913,000 after buying an additional 2,393,200 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,434,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,934,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.04. The stock has a market cap of $287.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

