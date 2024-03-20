Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,832 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 166,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $79,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $524.67. The company had a trading volume of 5,120,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,862,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $499.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $466.89. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $391.09 and a 52 week high of $524.81. The company has a market capitalization of $405.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

