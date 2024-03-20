Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chapin Davis Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 84,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,951 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 48,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,679,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $19,984,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 69,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $520.80. 3,022,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,761. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $466.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $391.09 and a fifty-two week high of $522.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

