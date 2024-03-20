Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,641 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 212,259 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 1.4% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $62,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $284.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,863,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,500. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.82. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

