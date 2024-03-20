PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,932 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $28,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $171.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,044,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,088,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $236.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.06.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

