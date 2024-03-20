Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.380-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.4 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.0 billion. Micron Technology also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MU. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $106.67.

MU stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,537,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,557 shares in the company, valued at $77,355,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,355,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

