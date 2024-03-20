Vest Financial LLC Has $13.47 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,317 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $13,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 31,755,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,894,984. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

