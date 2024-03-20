Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.
Micron Technology stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,537,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,339. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24.
In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.
Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.
