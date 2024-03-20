Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Micron Technology updated its Q3 guidance to $0.38-$0.52 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.380-0.520 EPS.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,537,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,874,339. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $101.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.96. The company has a market cap of $106.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock worth $18,283,231. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,314,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

