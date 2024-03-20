Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after buying an additional 7,681,501 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,123,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,863,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,270,000 after buying an additional 3,579,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $221,496,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.85. 18,824,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,035,221. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.82.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

