Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $141.39

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.39 and last traded at $141.08, with a volume of 1456115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.85.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $142.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

