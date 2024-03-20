TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Sets New 12-Month High at $422.79

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $422.79 and last traded at $421.98, with a volume of 110996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $411.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on TopBuild from $419.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TopBuild from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $312.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.80.

Get TopBuild alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $388.50 and its 200 day moving average is $323.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.66.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 27.03%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.