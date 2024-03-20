Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $176.83

Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $176.83 and last traded at $176.66, with a volume of 215412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRX. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.46. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The company’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently -160.92%.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of Regal Rexnord stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,821,516.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,570 shares of company stock worth $892,301 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regal Rexnord

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRX. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 18.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 2.4% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

