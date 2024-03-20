Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 12-Month High at $488.06

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $488.06 and last traded at $485.39, with a volume of 58951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $482.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LII has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $370.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens upgraded shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennox International from $392.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.58.

Lennox International Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.57 and its 200-day moving average is $416.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lennox International news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares in the company, valued at $11,566,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

