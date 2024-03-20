Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.38

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.38 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 357651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.15.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFAX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

