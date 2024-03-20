Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $546.19

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $546.19 and last traded at $545.84, with a volume of 183360 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $538.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen raised Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $507.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.04. The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Cove Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at $1,451,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 390,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,717,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

