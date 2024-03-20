Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $312,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $284.45. 2,856,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,213,375. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $205.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $291.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.82.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

