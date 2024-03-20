Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Williams-Sonoma accounts for 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 820.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares in the company, valued at $106,110,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total transaction of $330,973.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,966 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,591.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.92, for a total value of $4,038,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,110,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,145 shares of company stock worth $10,044,174 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.05. 676,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085,962. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.44 and a 52-week high of $296.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.97.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

(Free Report)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.