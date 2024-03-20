FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $3,308,223,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.04 on Wednesday, reaching $488.04. 1,683,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $457.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $423.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $488.45.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.35.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total transaction of $7,632,649.78. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,644.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,428 shares of company stock valued at $23,211,617. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

