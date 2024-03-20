Guess? (NYSE:GES) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.56-3.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.096-3.151 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.84 billion. Guess? also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.41)-(0.37) EPS.

Guess? Stock Performance

GES traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.95. 1,652,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,942. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. Guess? has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GES has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at Guess?

In related news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Guess? news, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,325,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,856,316.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 81,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

