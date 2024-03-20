Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,061 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of AvalonBay Communities worth $46,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 13,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,026,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $201.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.22.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,123. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.82 and its 200-day moving average is $177.22.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.76%.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

