CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of CrowdStrike worth $40,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 510,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,096,000 after buying an additional 40,222 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% in the third quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD stock traded up $6.01 on Wednesday, reaching $326.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,504,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $309.77 and its 200 day moving average is $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 889.69, a PEG ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total value of $3,601,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.13, for a total transaction of $3,601,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 846,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,341,843.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 197,858 shares of company stock worth $52,414,866 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

