Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 603,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,416 shares during the period. Philip Morris International makes up 1.3% of Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $56,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 950.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.4 %

PM traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. 6,308,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,201,339. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $145.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average of $92.56.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 116.29% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,411,128 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

