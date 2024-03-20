Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 4.7% Lower This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $153.95 million and $225,081.64 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $4.21 or 0.00006232 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006249 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00015048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,480.15 or 0.99798112 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00010493 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00157129 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11156354 USD and is down -2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $209,066.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars.

