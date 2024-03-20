Banta Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Banta Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 845 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Tesla comprises about 0.3% of Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 180,125.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 203.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tesla by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.66. The stock had a trading volume of 82,810,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,860,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.06. The company has a market capitalization of $559.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.37 and a 12 month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

