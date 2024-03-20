Banta Asset Management LP Has $3.34 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS)

Banta Asset Management LP trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 154,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.0% of Banta Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 149,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 35,104 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,762,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 138,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 50,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,917. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.16. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1204 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate high yield bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSJS was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.