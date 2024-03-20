Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Banta Asset Management LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Banta Asset Management LP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 25.2% of Banta Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Banta Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.15 on Wednesday, reaching $479.75. 6,154,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,772. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $457.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.03. The company has a market cap of $383.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $357.72 and a 12 month high of $480.02.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

