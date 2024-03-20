SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) is Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,327,000. Falcon Wealth Planning increased its stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 22,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 118,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,307 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSK traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.15. The company had a trading volume of 103,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,772. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $29.91 and a 52 week high of $35.15.

About SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

