Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.28

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $99.28 and last traded at $99.22, with a volume of 864227 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

Insider Transactions at Otis Worldwide

In other news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares in the company, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 18,393 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.10, for a total transaction of $1,675,602.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,128,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,773,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,342,000 after buying an additional 5,913,933 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 43,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 282,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,276,000 after buying an additional 49,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.