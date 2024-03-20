Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.35

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.33, with a volume of 369223 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth $62,000.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

