Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Makes New $217,000 Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,748 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 153.5% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 758 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.21.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.98. The company had a trading volume of 6,409,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,487,794. The company has a market capitalization of $99.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.96.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.