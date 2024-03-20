American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Stock Position Raised by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.85. The company had a trading volume of 5,114,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,230,917. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

