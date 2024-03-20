Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Has $614,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.23. 4,250,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,719,836. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 77.13%.

In other news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

