Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$9.50 to C$11.50. The stock traded as high as C$13.74 and last traded at C$13.65, with a volume of 2777529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.09.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Pi Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.99.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.81.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 7.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8100183 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 85.71%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

