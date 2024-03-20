Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $120.60 Million

Millennium Sapphire (MSTO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Millennium Sapphire token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000604 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Millennium Sapphire has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Millennium Sapphire has a market cap of $120.60 million and approximately $71.58 worth of Millennium Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Millennium Sapphire

Millennium Sapphire's genesis date was December 4th, 2021. Millennium Sapphire's total supply is 149,999,499 tokens. Millennium Sapphire's official website is mstoken.art. The official message board for Millennium Sapphire is mstokensto.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Millennium Sapphire® is a 12.3 kg natural sapphire that was carved as a tribute to humanity. Valued at US$150 million.

The MS Token represents both fractionalized ownership in the Millennium Sapphire and future pro-rata share in the potential profits driven by NFTs. The NFT’s will be created in collaboration with studios and digital artists.

Buying and Selling Millennium Sapphire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Millennium Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Millennium Sapphire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Millennium Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

