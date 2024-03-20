WOW-token (WOW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $221.41 Million

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. Over the last seven days, WOW-token has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $221.41 million and $217.10 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002005 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000532 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00015478 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000226 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00004689 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.
WOW-token Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
