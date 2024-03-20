Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MSD stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. The stock had a trading volume of 92,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $7.34.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

