NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Increases Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from NewtekOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

NewtekOne has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.5% per year over the last three years. NewtekOne has a payout ratio of 35.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NewtekOne to earn $2.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.70. 235,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,351. NewtekOne has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewtekOne ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 million. NewtekOne had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NEWT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of NewtekOne from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewtekOne

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,934,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 470,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in NewtekOne during the second quarter worth about $5,979,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,094,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

