Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Vest Financial LLC

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,700 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.2% of Vest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Vest Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $31,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 56,189 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,504,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $2,959,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,149,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,880,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,598,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.88. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $252.42.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOW. Barclays increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.12.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

