Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stake Boosted by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,953,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 9.3% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.92% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $334,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 19,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.62. 2,531,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,444,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.34. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

