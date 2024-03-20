Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Announces $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Price Performance

JSM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.54. 8,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1-year low of $16.06 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

