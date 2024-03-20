Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

FITBP stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,618. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.87 and a 1-year high of $25.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.01.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

