Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 519 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.72. 22,978,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,709,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.72, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

