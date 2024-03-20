JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $195.46 and last traded at $195.29. 1,658,282 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 8,971,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.79.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average of $161.55.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,741,857.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $589,000. Skyline Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

