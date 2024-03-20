Guess? (NYSE:GES) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.46 EPS

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.46, Briefing.com reports. Guess? had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The company had revenue of $891.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Guess? updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.41)-(0.37) EPS and its FY25 guidance to $2.56-3.00 EPS.

Shares of Guess? stock traded up $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $25.95. 1,585,312 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,797. Guess? has a 1-year low of $17.21 and a 1-year high of $26.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

In other news, insider Paul Marciano sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total transaction of $7,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,325,109 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,856,316.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Maurice Marciano sold 600,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $14,130,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $28,260,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Guess? in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Guess? by 732.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guess? by 27.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guess? by 40.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Guess? in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Guess? from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

